United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 12,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,293. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

