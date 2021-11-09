Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.79 Million

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post sales of $278.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.07 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 737,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,099. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

