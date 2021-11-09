Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

