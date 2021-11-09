Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.00. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. 599,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.