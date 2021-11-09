Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 1,311,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,217. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Unum Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 244,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

