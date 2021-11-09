US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.