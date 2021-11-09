V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 517,107 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.30% of V.F. worth $738,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

V.F. stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.