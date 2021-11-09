Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vale stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,042,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,559,082. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vale by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

