Vanessa Dupuis Sells 512 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.91. 809,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,069. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.