Vanessa Dupuis Sells 512 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.91. 809,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,069. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

