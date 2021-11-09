Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.