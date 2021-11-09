Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 241,326 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $887.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

