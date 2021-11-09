Vanguard Group Inc. Has $31.11 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Tilray worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

