Vanguard Group Inc. Has $34.10 Million Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of IGM Biosciences worth $34,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $235,667 over the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

