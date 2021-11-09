Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.66% of CalAmp worth $29,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

