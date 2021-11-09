Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 17,672 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.80% of Albireo Pharma worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

