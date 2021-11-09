Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 643,955 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

