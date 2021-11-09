Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 6.1% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.99. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,577. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $144.30 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

