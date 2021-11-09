Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €98.83 ($116.27).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €113.90 ($134.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.