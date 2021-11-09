Vega Protocol (VEGA) Achieves Market Cap of $47.58 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and $2.17 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00021002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00224582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,538 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

