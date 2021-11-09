Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $7.40 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $496,087 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $2,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

