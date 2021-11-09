Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.94.

VTR opened at $52.50 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

