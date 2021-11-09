Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VERA stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

