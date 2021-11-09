Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 22,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,107. Vericel has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 229.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.