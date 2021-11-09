Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,123,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $9,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verint Systems by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -175.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

