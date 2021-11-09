Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Cut by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

