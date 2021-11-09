Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRS. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Verso has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 4.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth about $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.