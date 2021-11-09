VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $64.97 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $64.97 million and approximately $67,143.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00077476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00101251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,488.50 or 0.99922229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.59 or 0.07001163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00020321 BTC.

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,212,741 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

