Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000.

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

