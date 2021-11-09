Vidulum Price Hits $0.0607 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $434,384.04 and $785.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001110 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.