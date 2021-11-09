Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

Shares of VFF traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.08. 485,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

