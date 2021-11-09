Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.75.
Shares of VFF traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.08. 485,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$25.78.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
