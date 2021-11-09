Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VMUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.55. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.10 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

