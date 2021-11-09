Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 36,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 624,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $536.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. Analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.