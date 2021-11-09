Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.97.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.