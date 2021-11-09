Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,333.91 ($17.43).

VTY opened at GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.97. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

