Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading Up 0.3%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 39,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,129,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

