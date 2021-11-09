Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.98. 66,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,379,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

