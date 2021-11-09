Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VLTA opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

