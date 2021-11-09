Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €55.00 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.07 ($76.55).

Shares of ETR VNA traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.34 ($60.40). 1,509,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

