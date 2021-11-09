Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

