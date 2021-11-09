Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $14,702,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

