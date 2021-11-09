Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $353.45. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $317.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,695 shares of company stock worth $79,394,877. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.