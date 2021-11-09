Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 13,524 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.18 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $240.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

