Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 59,244 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,244 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

