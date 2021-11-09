Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.