Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.47.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $133.35 and a 12 month high of $207.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

