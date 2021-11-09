Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VUZI traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 10,642,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vuzix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Vuzix worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

