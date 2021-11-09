VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. On average, analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $13.20.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

