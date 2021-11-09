Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 5,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,692. The company has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

