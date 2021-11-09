Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $214,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.78. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

