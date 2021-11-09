Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $325,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,422,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $222.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.86. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $172.16 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

